Around 200 drug smuggling cases investigated in last quarter

AT-KABUL: 168 cases of the narcotics trafficking were investigated in the last three months of the Afghan year, the Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTS) said.

In total, 135 cases related to 168 suspects including 9 from public services, 12 women suspected for crimes against drugs from all over the country and primary investigation of all cases were completed in the light of the Anti-Drug Law, and has been sent to General Prosecution Directorate of Counter Narcotics Justice Center for further investigation, it announced Monday through a statement.

Counter Narcotics Justice Center General Prosecution Directorate during the same period has referred cases to the competent courts and has averted 150 cases to primary court, 85 cases to the appeal court, and 53 cases sent to Supreme Court’s public security bureau.

CJTF has seized a total of 42 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, and 168 different types of mobile phone sets which were obtained from smugglers confiscated, and also the amount of 44.914.985 Afs currency and USD 241.083, attainment from the traffickers and sent to Da Afghanistan Bank so far in the period.

Meanwhile during the same period of time, 174 suspects were sentenced to high imprisonment of 20 years.

The statement added that 391.057 kilograms heroin, 136.61 kilograms morphine 4515.84 kilograms opium, 40,044.87 kilograms of hashish, 17,844.18 kilograms of chemical materials, 17,844.18 liters of liquid chemicals and 4,236.7 alcoholic drinks

Provinces with the most cases of alcohol and drugs crimes: Kabul province having 44 case and Nangarhar having 22 cased are topped the list of provinces.

Provinces without alcohol and drugs crimes: Khost, Daikundi, Wardak, Bamyan, Samangan, Uruzgan and Laghman, according to the statement.