Asfandyar asks Pakistan, Afghanistan to shun differences

CHARSADDA: Asking Kabul and Islamabad to shun differences, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said the Afghan issue could not be resolved without making Afghan government part of the negotiation.

Speaking at a function in Sar Dheri here, he said that China, Pakistan and Russia discussed the future of Afghanistan in Moscow, which was beyond comprehension. “Will Pakistan accept the decision on Kashmir if its neighbors decided the future of disputed region without consulting Pakistan?”

He said that the Afghan problem could not be addressed properly by excluding the Afghan government from the negotiation on ending the conflict in the war-torn country. He asked the leadership of both countries to work for resolving the problems between the two countries. “Both the countries should avoid being used by external forces for their agenda,” he maintained.

The ANP chief said that the Army Public School and Bacha Khan University tragedies showed that the enemies were against an educated Pakhtun nation. He said these forces were the enemies of Pakistan and the whole nation should forge unity to defeat these forces of darkness.

Asfandyar Wali urged the Pakhtuns to close ranks or else they would face extinction as the ruthless enemy was not showing any sign of mercy. The ANP chief announced support to the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that those who were opposing the merger were not the representatives of tribes people.

He criticized the government for disregarding the supremacy of the Parliament by ignoring the demand of Fata parliamentarian in support of merger. Asfandyar Wali said that he would continue his opposition to the Frontier Crimes Regulation. On the occasion, prominent social worker Zahir Khan along with his family and supporters announced joining the ANP.

Financial scam accused arrested, released: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused for alleged involvement in a financial scam on Tuesday. A source said that the FIA officials arrested an accused in an old case lodged by the FIA Karachi Circle in 2013 and shifted him to the zonal headquarters in Hayatabad. The source said that the family was pressurising the FIA authorities for the release of the accused. (The News)