Assailants knew different parts of the Intercontinental Hotel: MoI

AT-KABUL: Interior minister said Tuesday that initial investigations show that the attackers on the Intercontinental Hotel knew different parts of the luxury hotel.

“Sure, they were previously in the hotel and knew different parts of it. They also knew who was staying there,” Wais Ahmad Barmak said, adding that still it was “too early to judge that it was what we say”.

He counted the last death toll 22, 14 of whom foreigners.

He added that 90 police officers responsible for the hotel’s security were dismissed and the security was handed to the private security company.

An official of the hotel had earlier said that the leading board of the Intercontinental Hotel with the agreement of the national Security Council, handed the security responsibility to Kabul-Balkh Company.

The minister said that investigations would clarify if the company was cooperating with the assailants.

He said that two suspects were arrested, but refused to identify them.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan government, the US, Pakistan and the United Nations condemned the attack.

Intercontinental Hotel was built in 1969 and has been so far targeted two times. The first attack took place in 2012, in which more than 20 people including foreigners were killed.

Interior minister assured that the investigation would be shared with people within two weeks.