At least 11 killed in attack on Paktia police headquarters

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least 11 people including five policemen and six bombers were killed and around 15 people including five civilians were injured in an ongoing Taliban coordinated attack against Paktia police headquarters.

In first a mini-truck bomber detonated his explosive laden vehicle in first entrance of the Spinghar Zone Police Headquarters in Gardiz city to enable remaining six bombers to enter to the facility, governor office told Afghanistan Times.

“So far in addition to the truck bomber, five more attackers gunned down but one still resist” Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for governor told Afghanistan Times.

He said five policemen were also martyred and according to health officials 15 people including five civilians were also injured.