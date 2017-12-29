Atmar condemns terror attack in Kabul: “Evil designs against Afghanistan to be defeated with national unity, solidarity among tribes, spirit of Afghan-ism”

AT News Report-KABUL: The National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Tabyan Cultural Center and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) which resulted into killing of at least 41 innocent Afghans. In addition to that more than 80 people received injuries.

In a statement issued by his office, Haneef Atmar said the Kabul’s terror attack was a heinous act of terrorism which goes against all the human and Islamic valves.

“Terrorists, being slaves of foreigners have been dancing on the tone of terror sponsor states and creating hindrances against Afghanistan’s development and national unity and solidarity,” Atmar said.

He added the cowardly and inhuman acts by the terrorists have exposed their notorious agenda and hollow nature on Islamic principles.

Moreover, assuring the country’s people, Atmar said the leadership of the Unity Government has taken swear and an oath to not let the terrorists and their supporters to reach their notorious agenda in the country, adding all the terrorist and evil designs against Afghanistan and its people would be confronted and defeated with the weapon of national unity, solidarity among the country’s ethnic tribes and the spirit of Afghan-ism.

“The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been successfully chasing insurgency in mountains and valleys across the country in a bid to establish durable peace and stability in the country,” Atmar added.

Atmar also extended his deepest condolences and thoughts to the bereaved families and prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured.

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered a thorough probe and institutional investigation into the deadliest incident of terrorism that took place on Thursday inside a compound, housing both the Tabyan Cultural Center and Afghan Voice Agency, situated in Police District-6th in the west of Kabul city.