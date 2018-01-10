Atmar meets Vohra; Thank you ‘India’ for educating Afghan youth

AT-KABUL: The National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar held a productive meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Manpreet Vohra, where both sides discussed issues of mutual interests.

According to the statement issued by the National Security Council (NSA), Atmar and Vohra discussed a range of issues including regional political and security situations and proper utilization of higher education scholarships awarded by the friendly government of India.

Thanking the government and people of India for awarding higher education opportunities to the Afghan students in Indian educational institutions, Atmar wrote on his official twitter account, “Afghan government planned to work on a mechanism to ensure meaningful utilization of the educational opportunities provided by the India.”

Afghanistan’s time-tested and strategic friend, India has been providing educational opportunities to Afghan students since the ouster of the Taliban regime in 2001.

As per mechanism, Afghan students graduated from Indian educational institutions would be given opportunities on priority basis. Eligible and deserving students would also be recommended for the Indian scholarships to make them competent in the reconstruction process of the country, the statement added.

Moreover, the two sides shed light over the second meeting of the Kabul Process and termed it an effective process. In addition to that, Indian military assistance, and continuation of India’s military aid to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), was also discussed during the meeting, Atmar wrote on his twitter.