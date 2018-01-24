Attack on Intercontinental Hotel unmasks Pakistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Security forces have taken control over Pakistan-made explosive materials, planted in a vehicle that dropped three insurgents in the premises of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, officials claimed on Wednesday.

While speaking on the condition to be unidentified, a security official, quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News, as saying, “The insurgents had came in a Town Ace type vehicle full of explosives, but failed to detonate them.”

The official said a detective team carried out timely action and disabled the remote-control device by using jammers and took control over the vehicle. According to national and international experts, the attack on continental hotel has similarities with the Mumbai attack in 2008, and Peshawar Army Public School attack in 2014. Afghan masses have been demanded the government to put all efforts on card to secure the country and unmask Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. Responsibility for the terrorist attack has already claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.