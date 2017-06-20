Attackers on protestors should be arrested: Human Rights

AT-KABUL: The human rights independent commission asks the government to arrest and prosecute those people who had attacked on the Kabul protestors.

Security forces raided the protest tent in the Zanbaq crossroad Monday night and removed it as the last tent.

According to Haroon Motaref, an organizer for the protest tents, the security forces faced resistance by the protestors and opened fire on them, killing two protestors and wounding 27.

“The perpetrators of the attack on the protestors should be prosecuted,” said Belal Seddiqi, spokesman for the human rights commission, calling the government’s action against the demonstrators as “unjustifiable”.

“The government should meet the protestors’ demands.”

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Kabul two weeks ago, marching towards the presidential palace. They had been protesting against a truck bomb in the city that killed over 150 people. Protestors blaming security officials with failure in security reinforcement and were seeking their resignation.