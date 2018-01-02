Awaiting govt-Jamiat talks: Noor

AT-KABUL: Ata Mohammad Noor, the dismissed governor for Balkh province said Tuesday that he would wait for the end of talks between the Jamiat party that he belongs to with the central government to announce his decision.

“I am waiting for the finalization of talks inside Jamiat and the talks between Jamiat and the government. After that, I will announce my decision,” Noor addressed a crowd of his supporters from Parwan, Kapisa and Nadakhshan provinces.

He said that he wasn’t scared of the military corps stationed in Balkh. “Who had ordered the commander of the Shahin 209 military corps to have statements against the governor? Who will take the responsibility? I will investigate this. This is only one corps, I will not fear even if it was five.”

He accused the government of trying to remove the mujahideen and national figures.

“We don’t accept a secular program in the country. We know that you are working to remove mujahideen and the elites and national figures who people love.”

He also said that he would be an obstacle for the Daesh terrorist group’s expansion. “We worked in the government for years. Now, we are destructive and challenging figures? They introduce us as negative images to their masters and say that we are against their projects. Yes, we are against the Daesh project by the government.”

Noor asked his supporters to be ready for civil movements.

President Ashraf Ghani, approved Noor’s resignation about two weeks back and appointed Mohammad Dawood, another member of Jamiat party as replacement.