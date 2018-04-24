Badakhshan, China’s Xinjiang agree to boost economy, trade

AT-KABUL: An agreement has been signed between the northern governor of Badakhshan province and China’s Xinjiang province in a bid to facilitate an expansion of bilateral economic and trade relations, local officials said. In a statement on Tuesday, the provincial governor’s office said that Badakhshan governor Ahmad Faisal Begzad and his Xinjiang counterpart, Shohrat Zakir, signed the agreement in China, and will provide for increased trade transactions in the realms of economy, trade, culture and construction. This China’s inclination to expand business relations with the neighboring Afghan province is seen to be drawn from a perceived fear that instability in Afghanistan could harm Xinjiang province.