Baghlan attack; 16 security personnel martyred, 19 missing

AT-KABUL: Some 16 Afghan security personnel embraced martyrdom and 19 others went missing after Taliban attacked checkpoints in northern Baghlan province on Tuesday night, said officials. Taliban attackedlocal police posts in Alawdin area at around 12:00 last night in Baghlan Markazi district of northern Baghlan province, said Military Corps Spokesman Hanif Rezaee. He said that in advance seven local police were killed in the attack. Shortly after the attack 28 army soldiers from a base located near to the police posts, rushed to help local police, who were faced ambush from different side in the area, resulted at killing of nine armies. He said that clashes were continued and still 19 other armies are missing in the area He said that additional forces dispatched to the area, but faced Taliban ambush in Pul-e-Shirkhan area and clashes going. Governor Spokesman for Baghlan Mahmood Haqmal confirmed Taliban attack in Alawdin area, adding that both Afghan forces and Taliban sustained casualties, but no figure in hand. Taliban by sending a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, the group spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that tens of Afghan army and police were killed in the attack.