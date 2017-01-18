‘Barbaric act of terrorists would not weaken the ties’: UAE

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani met with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi express condolence in the recent terrorist attack which killed five UAE diplomats in Kandahar.

Five diplomats died in a bombing in Kandahar that killed at least 11 people and wounded 17 others, including Juma al-Kaabi, the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan last week.

The blast, which struck the provincial governor’s office during a visit by the UAE delegation, was one of a string of bombings that hit three provinces, killing nearly 50 people and wounding 100.

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured that the terrorist attack would not affect relations between the two countries and saying “Afghanistan is a close friend of the UAE and it would not negatively impact relations between the two countries.”

“The killing of UAE diplomats and Afghan officials in the attack showed terrorism was a common enemy and the barbaric act would not weaken the resolve of Afghanistan and the UAE in war on terrorism,” Salahuddin Rabbani said.

Rabbani assured his UAE counterpart the Afghan government was investigating the incident and would share with it the outcome.