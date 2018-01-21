Bass condemns Intercontinental hotel attack says ‘Afghanistan deserve peace, security’

AT-KABUL: The US Ambassador to Kabul, John R. Bass strongly condemned the inhuman attack on Intercontinental Hotel, in which killed and wounded a number of guests.

“I condemn in the strongest terms last night’s heinous attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. Such violence has no place here or anywhere in the world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I also commend the bravery and quick response of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The U.S. Embassy is in close contact with Afghan authorities, who are continuing to investigate the incident,” he said.

“Afghanistan deserves peace and security – not deliberate and murderous attacks on innocent civilians. My government and the people of the United States stand with the Afghan government and people in fighting terrorism and working to bring peace and security to Afghanistan,” he added.

According to security officials, five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in attack on Intercontinental Hotel that lasted for more than 11 hours—claimed by the Taliban insurgents.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Najib Danish said that at least 100 foreigners had been rescued from the hotel. However some media, quoting officials on condition anonymity, had reported more than 40 people has been killed, and dozen others wounded.