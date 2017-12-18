Be non-political, Ghani directs security forces

AT-KABUL: The President Ashraf Ghani on Monday warned the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to stay away from politics and ethnic issues and be disciplined and patriotic to serve the country in a better way.

President Ghani made the remarks during the introductory ceremony of three new deputies to the National Security Advisor (NSA).

Ghani said ANDSF members must distance themselves from any type of political and ethnic issues and only serve the country.

At the Presidential Palace on Monday, Ghani introduced three new deputies to the National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar. The former governor of Takhar province Yasin Zia, the former deputy head of the President’s administrative office Atiqullah Nawsher and Din Mohammad Jurat were among the newly introduced deputies. Additionally, Din Mohammad Jurat was also introduced as adviser to the President Ashraf Ghani.

The national security advisor now has eight deputies. Atmar said he would try to change the National Security Council to a more serving office for the government and people of the country.

“The ANDSF should not only concentrate on war, but they should also work on bringing peace and stability to the country,” Ghani said.

Ghani added the past has taught Afghans to seek unity in diversity and to prioritize the national interests in every walk of life.