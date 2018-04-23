IS beheads three brothers in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Fighters loyal to the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist have beheaded three brothers, all of them doctors, in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Monday. Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani said the brothers were guillotine in Chaparhar district of the province. “It was around 02:00am local time on Sunday night that militants killed three brothers after pulling them out of their house.” They victims had nothing to do with the government. They were simply doing their job as medic profession, the official said. “Nesar, Naim and Wahab are three brothers who were martyred—and they were highly involved in serving people in Trilay area of the district,” he added. Meanwhile, Nangarhar Police Spokesman, Hazrat Husain Mashriqiwal confirmed the incident, saying they were killed in the midnight. “The area where the incident occurred has been partially under control of the government forces and the militants,” he said. A governor source, speaking on condition of anonymity said that Daesh fighters beheaded three brothers after taking them out of their house in Chaparhar district. This comes as on Sunday morning, Daesh suicide bomber martyred 57 people including women and children and wounded 112 others in western part of Kabul city. The heart-wrenching incident occurred near to a voter registration. The deadly suicide bombing comes in the midst of a fruitless endeavor of the government to assure security of the voter registration campaign.