Bomb blast kills two civilians in Laghman

AT-KABUL: At least two civilians were killed in a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province, local official said Sunday.

Provincial governor spokesman, Sarhadi Zwak, said that the blast took place early morning in the Shrine area of Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital.

However, he did not provide more information regarding the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed to have been carried out by Taliban militant group.

Although the terrorists have been pushed out of Laghman and other major cities by the government forces and the international troops, they continue to carry out incursions into the country.

Years of instability, violence and famine have left a million people dead and more than half a million internally displaced in the country.

More than half a million Afghans have been internally displaced by conflicts so far this year, the highest number on record, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan announced in a report earlier this month.