Boy crushed to death in Greece-bound boat panic

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A 10-year-old Afghan boy was trampled to death on Saturday as panic erupted in a boat carrying dozens of migrants from Turkey to Greece.

The migrants on rickety vessel, who numbered 66, were terrified after they saw a patrol boat from European border agency approaching, Greek news agency ANA reported.

The parents and two young sister of the killed boy were also in the boat. The victim mother jumped into river to discover her son, but she was rescued by coastguard. The most tragedy that even the mother wanted to end her life after knowing her son is no more, the source added.

Greek authorities said they had opened an investigation into the incident and the boy’s cause of death, Al Jazeera reported.

The recent migrant death is reported a day after United Nations’ migration agency said that more than 33,700 migrants have died or gone missing since 2000, making Mediterranean crossing the world’s deadliest for migrants.