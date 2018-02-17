Breakthrough in counter-terrorism campaign: 70 Taliban rebels killed in Uruzgan raids

AT News Report-KABUL: In a spree of military raids in southern Uruzgan province, as many as 70 Taliban insurgents were killed and 15 more rebels wounded, a military official said on Saturday.

Khwaja Yehya Alwai, spokesman for the Afghan National Army (ANA)’s 205th Atal Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the ANA soldiers backed by NATO air support conducted the clearing operations in Tirinkot, the provincial capital, and several other parts of the province, late on Friday.

He added 12 hideouts of the rebels were destroyed during the operations that resulted in the killing of at least 70 Taliban militants.

Another 15 Taliban gunmen were wounded and some weapons destroyed during the operations with security forces and civilians escaping unharmed.

The Taliban have not yet commented about the operations.