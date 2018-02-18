Bringing Taliban to table of talks, impossible: Sherpao 

AT-KABUL: A top Pakistani politician said that fetching the Taliban militant group to the table of talks is impossible, rejecting the Taliban’s offer for direct talks with the United States as unjustifiable.

In an interview published on Sunday, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman, Aftab Sherpao believed bringing the Taliban insurgents to peace talks was impossible.

In an interview with The News, the former interior minister besides opposing direct talks, also called for tangible steps to end the mistrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Currently, relations between the two neighboring countries reached at boiling point. Kabul has all right to accuse Pakistan for its supporting and harboring to the various terrorist groups. The recent deadly bombings across the country, especially in Kabul conducted by Pakistani-backed militants, left Kabul with other option but to approach Pakistan in a different way amid at convincing it to shun its project of sponsoring terrorism.

Relations between the neighbors had nosedived, as weak civilian governments did not pay adequate attention to enhanced bilateral cooperation, Sherpao noted.

As long as Afghanistan remained unstable, economic prosperity and peace would elude the region, remarked the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a letter addressed to the Americans, the Taliban insurgents said that they wanted to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war through talks, but warned the message should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

“Taliban’s open letter is not for aimed at American audiences. It is their master’s propaganda to garner domestic support for the Taliban. The conclusion clearly indicates Taliban’s loss. They see their end is near. Its face saving way of asking for a truce,” Afghanistan’s ambassador to the US Hamidullah Mohib said in his twitter account.