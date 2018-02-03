We can build a bright future with help of our capable youth: Karzai

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai called the youth as the mighty arms of the country, saying that Afghanistan would have a bright future with the help of the capable youth.

“We will have a stable and developed country with the efforts of the youth,” Karzai addressed a group of the youth in his office.

The representatives of the youth underlined unity of the nation, asking for a suitable solution for the current crisis.

They expressed concerns over the foreigners’ plots to disunite Afghans. They also called on the Karzai Foundation to provide the youth with scholarships so they continue higher education.

Karzai promised to help the youth.