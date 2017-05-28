CAP practical cooperation dialogue held in Beijing

AT-KABUL: The first meeting of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan (CAP) Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Beijing, the capital city of China, on Saturday.

In this meeting, three countries discussed regional cooperation with a focus on infrastructure projects to advance practical cooperation in various areas and to promote mutual benefit and regional economic integration under the framework of the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) Initiative, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

According to statement, the mentioned meeting was co-chaired by Khalid Payenda, Senior Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Director General Xiao Qian from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Afghan delegation stressed on the importance of economic cooperation especially regional connectivity to realize not only the economic potential but also its impact on stability and peace in the region, highlighting Afghanistan’s geographic advantage to realize the vision of a connected, integrated region, the statement added.

In this connection, the Afghan side proposed a number of specific key connectivity projects in road and rail sectors as well as in the sectors of hydro and solar power generation.

The three sides agreed to make China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue a regular forum for cooperation on infrastructure under OBOR Initiative with the next round of discussions to be held in Kabul, the statement added.