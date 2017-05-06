Car bomb kills several militants in Ghazni

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A large number of Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties when their bomb-rigged vehicle exploded in the Doab district of southern Ghanzni province, provincial police said the other day.

“Sixteen insurgents were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in the blast that took place in Woot area,” Ghazni Police Chief Brig Gen Aminullah Amarkhel told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He added that the dead militants included a Pakistani commander identified as Hafizullah, aka Hafiz.

However, a spokesman for the Afghan army’s 203 Thunder Military Corps in Ghazni, put the Taliban death toll at 18 dead and 14 wounded. He said the blast sent a fireball that caused most of the casualties.

In addition to that, a resident of Woot area, Abdul Rahim, said it was a powerful blast that occurred at noon time and killed many militants.

He said the blast caused a huge fire that engulfed many. The resident said he himself saw several people being brought to the local clinic with burn injuries. Four of them died in the clinic.

Commenting into the matter, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a roadside bomb hit the Taliban’s vehicle in Doab district, killing two fighters and wounding three others.