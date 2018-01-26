Car bomber targets police vehicle in Kandahar

AT News Report-KABUL: A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-filled car next to a police vehicle patrolling in Kandahar city Friday evening, police and health officials said.

The attack took place in the Ayno Mina township in the center of the city.

Zia Dorrani, provincial police spokesman said that one police officer was killed and three more officers and one civilian injured.

But the provincial health officials said that 12 injured (four police and eight civilians) were shifted to the hospital.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant groups have recently intensified attacks in different parts of the country. Last Saturday, a group of Taliban fighters attacked the Intercontinental hotel in which at least 22 people, 14 of them foreign nationals were killed.

On Wednesday, armed men attacked the Save the Children office in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing five people and wounding 26. The attack caused the closure of the relief organization’s offices that have been active here since 1976.