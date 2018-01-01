Car bombing foiled in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Afghan security forces have foiled a deadly car bomb attack in eastern Nangarhar province, a day after a terrorist attack on a funeral ceremony of ex-district chief of Haska Mina, leaving at least 18 dead and 12 others wounded.

A statement issued by the provincial government’s media office, said a vehicle-loaded with improvised explosive devices was seized and detonated in Khogyani district.

The statement added that the insurgents were planned to use the car bomb against the security forces during the military operations going on against terrorist groups in the area.

In a separate operation, the Afghan security forces took control over eight mortar rounds in Sari Kala area of the district.

However, the anti-government armed militant groups have yet to comment into the matter.

Nangarhar is one among the relatively volatile provinces in east of the country but the anti-government armed militant groups including the so-called Islamic State (IS) insurgents have been facing tough time from the patriotic Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Moreover, provincial governor’s spokesperson, Ataullah Khogyani said the explosive materials were planted inside a Rickshaw vehicle and detonated it as a burial ceremony was underway in a cemetery.

Khogyani added that 12 people also sustained injuries as a result of detonation of the bomb, adding condition of some wounded was dangerous.