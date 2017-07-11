‘Caretaker issue resolves within six months’

AT-KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that ‘caretaker problems will be resolved in all governmental organs’ within next six months.

Briefing newsmen here in Kabul, President Ghani said that those who have suggestion for reforms have to be shared with the government for its follow up.

The call to resolve caretaker problems come after Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of Parliament often criticized government for not introducing new candidates for the ministries running by caretakers.

They lawmakers repeatedly asked President Ghani to introduce new nominees as soon as possible to the parliament.

Parliamentarians claimed that continuation of work as acting ministers is a clear sign of constitution breach, as well against Wolesi Jirga regulations.

It is worth mentioning that around six months ago due to failure in spending budgetary allocations during the last Afghan fiscal year, the lawmakers sacked seven ministers including Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Salahuddin Rabbani, Labor and Social Affairs, Nasrin Oryakhil, Public Work, Mahmoud Baligh, Education, Assadullah Hanif Balkhi, Transport and Civil Aviation Mohammadullah Batash, Minister of Technology and Higher Education Farida Mohamand.