Caretaker saga; Wolesi Jirga asks govt to introduce nominees, end acting ministers

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament on Monday once again criticized National Unity Government for the delay in introducing candidates for the ministries running by acting ministers and urged President to introduce new nominees as soon as possible.

“President must introduce new nominees to the parliament for the ministries operating by caretakers,” said Wolesi Jirga Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

Criticizing National Unity Government for delay in introducing candidates, he said that during meetings before, president has often pledged to introducethe new nominee to replace the ministers have been disqualified by Wolesi Jirga.

He said that unfortunately president playing politically with parliament and still not introduced the nominees.

Continuation of duty by acting ministers is a clear sign of breach of constitution as well as violation of caretaker regulations, he added.

He said that till date three nominees including candidates for ministries of defense, mine and labor and social affairs introduced to the parliament.

As all Member of Parliament agreed that Wolesi Jirga won’t take in agenda voting process for ministers till date all nominees not introduced instead of acting ministers, he insisted.

Another Lawmaker Abdul Qayyum Sajjadi, while concerning over running of different ministries by caretakers, said that the government must introduce new nominees to the parliament soon.

It is pertained to mention that aroundfive months ago due to failure in spending budgetary allocations during the last Afghan fiscal year lawmakers have sacked seven ministers including Ministers of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani, Labor and Social Affairs Nasrin Oryakhil, Public Work Mahmoud Baligh, Education Assadullah Hanif Balkhi, Transport and Civil Aviation Mohammadullah Batash, Minister of Technology and Higher Education Farida Mohmand. Also due to bloody attack over 209 Shaheen military corps, defense minister and the army chief of staff resigned.