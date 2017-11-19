CEO Abdullah meets US VP Pence

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday met with the US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington where they discussed political and security environment and terror havens outside the country, the White House said.

This was the first high-profile meeting between representatives of the two countries held at White House after the new US administration outlined its new South Asia strategy in August.

“They also focused on president Trump’s South Asia strategy and its beneficial impact on the security situation in Afghanistan,” the White House said.

Commending the Afghan security forces for their bravery and sacrifices in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as ISIS and al- Qaida, Pence wrote on his official Twitter account, “Productive discussion with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah Abdullah at the White House about President Trump’s South Asia strategy and its beneficial impact on the security situations in Afghanistan commended the Afghan security forces for fighting the insurgency and terrorists, such as ISIS and Al-Qaida.”

During the meeting Pence emphasized on the need for Kabul’s continued engagement and progress regarding necessary reforms, political inclusion and preparation for forthcoming elections and termed all of which as critical to providing greater stability and opportunities for Afghanistan.

“Vice President Pence and Dr Abdullah reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan,” the White House said.

While commenting into the meeting, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah said in his message on official Twitter account, “Dr. Abdullah and Mike Pence had fruitful discussion at the White House about Trump’s new strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia, the opportunities and problems caused by the state sponsored terrorism. They also spoke about fair and free elections in the country.”

Prior to this, Abdullah conducted productive meetings with the US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis, Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, United States Senate leader Mitch McConnell, US Aid representatives and addressed a number of scholars, educationists, researchers and diplomats on Afghanistan’s journey towards peace, development and democracy at the New America Foundation in Washington. During the meetings, the Chief Executive, accompanied by the deputy foreign minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai and the Afghan envoy to Washington Hamdullah Muhib urged the United States to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and ties. Abdullah also thanked the National Democratic Institute (NDI) for International Affairs for its support and contributions to the democratic processes in his country.

“Afghan Citizens are enjoying their civil and democratic rights today which were stolen by terrorists 15 years ago,” Abdullah said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s terrorist policies and terrorist outfits continued presence and their safe training centers and havens in its soil, Abdullah stressed on sustainable steps to ensure terrorists no longer get harboring and support in Pakistan. Pakistan’s pro-terror policies and state sponsored terrorism into Afghanistan is the main factor in destabilization of the country and undermining war on terror. Chief Executive emphasized on the US leadership to further support his country in counter-terrorism war and cut off state support to terrorist groups and their safe havens, financial resources and training centers, existing outside the country must be eliminated to further strengthen bilateral partnership to be ended in peace, prosperity, development and strong national institutions of the war-hit country. Eradication of terrorist groups and bringing terror sponsor states into the court of justice and starting new era of development in the country is the way to share harmony and reach the joint goals in the region.