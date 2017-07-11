CEO vows financial support to junior footballers

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday appreciated the performance of the under-15 football team where he made a solemn promise to pay their expenses until the federation overcomes its financial crisis.

The national football team achieved victory in all four matches of the recently held tournament played in Tajikistan and clinched the title.

Coach Syed Hadi Kazimi said: “We contested the tournament empty-handed and emerged the champions.”

Yousuf Kargar, technical advisor to the football federation, said beating sides like Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and others was a hard task, but our team played very well and won the matches where the federation and players were succeeded to present a positive image of the country.

However, he expressed his unhappiness over the lack of facilities and funds, urging the CEO to put an end to the ongoing interference from lawmakers and politicians in affairs of the federation.

Moreover, Firdaus Sherzad and Ali Zahidi, two members of the triumphant team, said they faced problems in their schools on return from international events.

After hearing from the football coach, officials and players, the CEO said: “We are aware that despite problems and difficulties, you have earned victory and pride for the country.”

The CEO assured his office would manage financial requirements of the team until the federation gets rid of financial crisis.

He added the team players and national football federation embraced respect in Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) as a result of its achievements and their shinning performance.