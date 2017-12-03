Chabahar Port’s first phase inauguration Sunday

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The work on first phase of Chabahar port is set to be inaugurated by Iranian president and Indian authorities today (Sunday).

About two and a half years ago, Afghanistan, India and Iran signed a trilateral agreement based on which Afghanistan and India would ship their goods through Chabahar port.

Chabahar is an open sea-port in Iran’s Sistan Balochistan province. The port has a great capacity of shipping goods and services especially for a land-locked country like Afghanistan.

India’s state television, Doordarshan on Saturday said that the port with a billion dollars investment would be opened by the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani on December 3.

The source said that an Indian delegation led by the country’s shipping minister would attend the inauguration ceremony of the port.

According to Indian authorities, the port would have the capacity of transportation of 8.3 million tons.

The Ministry of Commerce of Afghanistan said a delegation from Afghanistan headed by commerce minister, Mohammad Hamayon Rasa would also participate in the ceremony.

India has recently started shipping operations through Chabahar port and has so far sent two wheat shipments to Afghanistan.

With the launch of trade via Chabahar port, trade relations would improve not only between India and Afghanistan, but with Iran and other central Asian countries.