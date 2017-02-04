Child suicide bomber capitulates to Helmand police

AT News Report-KABUL: A child suicide bomber on Friday handed himself to the Helmand authorities after escaping Taliban insurgents, provincial official said on Saturday.

The 12-years old suicide child identified as Abdullah, is originally from southern Zabul province, and was forced by the Taliban insurgents to carry out suicide attack in Helmand province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said the Taliban insurgents appointed the child to carry out suicide attack, but he child escaped Taliban captivity and surrendered himself to the Afghan Local Police (ALP) in Helmand province.

However, the Taliban militant group has not commented into the matter so far.

This is not first incident of its nature as in the past the Taliban insurgents have been busy in recruiting children and provide them with suicide trainings in a bid to continue war in the country.

Nothing is worse than using children in an irrational war. In last year report, the United Nations (UN) said, 48 children were recruited by the various militant groups involved in the conflict. The report also expressed grievances over the safe seminaries and launching pads of Taliban insurgents in the tribal belt across the Durand Line.

This comes after the Taliban’s evil activities are speaking louder in Helmand province for the last one week. The Taliban militants have launched a number of deadly attacks in some districts of the province. However, the brave Afghan security forces retaliated and pushed back their attacks with high moral. The one week fight that erupted in Sangin district has inflicted huge casualties on both sides.