China considers Afghanistan’s position “very important” for Silk Road

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: China is a supporter to the reconstruction and development of new Afghanistan, and would always stand beside the country, Chinese foreign ministry said.

“Since longtime, China has been providing ground assistant to Afghanistan—built some hospitals, schools and other infrastructures, and would continue doing that,” Chen Feng, Counselor and Division Director of Chinese Foreign Affairs said.

He said this during a meeting with Afghan Youth Leaders Delegation in Beijing, the capital city, adding that his country is also making efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“China is also facilitating peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, hope the county can reach to peace and stability as soon as possible,” he added. He furthered, “we have been pushing to help international cooperation to support this process,” he said, referring to the Afghan-lead and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

Regarding ‘One Belt, One Road” initiative, he said that Afghanistan has a very important position in all Silk Road. “Afghanistan’s geographical position is very unique—it connects West Asia, East Asia, Central Asia and South Asia. Afghanistan is playing a role of bridge connecting these Asian countries.”

China is also a development partner of Afghanistan, he said, adding that Afghan and Chinese officials during meeting in Astana of Kazakhstan have emphasized on enhancing cooperation, economy connectivity, infrastructures, and people-to-people connectivity.

“We have reached some consensuses,” he informed. He welcomed the Afghan Youth Leaders Delegation to China, saying people-to-people connectivity is the need of the hour.

The Afghan delegation also thanked the government of China for its all out supports to Afghanistan in the course of history, especially after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 in rebuilding Afghanistan.