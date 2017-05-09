China donates $72m to Afghan housing projects

AT-KABUL: Minister of Finance and Mr. Yao Jing, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China signed the agreement of $72 million donation on Tuesday. The donation would be spent for housing projects in the center and provinces, government administrations complex and other priority projects of Afghanistan, said statement

“China is one of the main donors of Afghanistan that supported in infrastructures, housing and other priority projects including today’s grant agreement of 72 million USD which is going to be used in different sectors”, said Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi.

“We are grateful of generous contribution of China”, said Minister Hakimi.

Afghanistan emphasizes on China’s long-term contribution, there are many opportunities for relation development between two countries and within using them the relation could be expanded and they make advantages of them, he added.

Minister gave information about Afghanistan’s membership in Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as well.

Meanwhile Ambassador of China to Afghanistan said: “we are committed to provide contribution to Afghanistan in different sectors and we will work together with Afghan government to make use of this grant in effective way”.

He said that In addition, China would jointly work with Afghanistan in the physical and social security, education, infrastructure, housing and other sectors.