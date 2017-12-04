China to host trilateral meetings on peace, security

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Deng Xijun has invited President Ashraf Ghani to next year’s summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The envoy briefed Ghani on the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan meeting aimed at regional economic cooperation and stability, a statement from the Presidential Officer said on Monday.

With an exact date for the summit to be announced later on, Ghani accepted the invitation to attend the event, which will be held in Beijing, the capital of China.

Xijun said Beijing wanted to organise three meetings among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the foreign minister level on security, peace and economic cooperation.

The president hailed China’s diplomatic efforts for regional peace and stability as vital. The president assured Afghanistan’s participation in the upcoming meetings.

This comes as on Sunday the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the third meeting of the Afghan-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission will be held, where they will discuss strengthening economic and trade ties between the two nations. From Afghanistan, finance minister Iklil Hakimi and a delegation will attend the meeting.

The meeting will focus on securing Chinese investments in energy, infrastructure projects, water management, a railway that includes Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China. Also to be discussed, are the implementation of gas projects between the region’s countries and the silk roadmap, said finance ministry.

“Expansion of economic and trade ties between the two nations will be discussed in this meeting,” finance deputy minister Mohammad Khalid Payenda said.