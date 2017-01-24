China to support uplift projects

AT-KABUL: Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and Urban Development Minister Sayed Saadat Mansoor Naderi met with Yao Jing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Kabul on Tuesday, talking on Beijing’s support to the construction and development projects in Afghanistan, the ministry of finance said.

“They discussed bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and China, fund and implementation of developing projects, building 10,000 residential apartments, railway, construction of new building of Ministry of Finance in Dar-ul-Aman and some other important subjects,” it said in a statement.

“Minister of Finance thanked China for its support to Afghanistan.”

Ambassador of People’s Republic of China reassured his country’s continued support in funding and implementing developing projects, according to the statement.