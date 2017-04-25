China urges conflict parties to start peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: China has expressed its deep concerns over the burning flames of terrorism in Afghanistan, urging all the parties involved in conflict to start result-oriented negotiations, aimed at defusing the threatening situations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack on Shaheen 209th Corps base, situated on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital city of the northern Balkh province.

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing, Geng Shuang said: “We are greatly shocked by the heavy casualties and condemn the attack in strongest words”. Moreover, he expressed deep condolences over the deaths and injuries.

He called on all conflict parties to take part in the Afghan-lead and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, paving ground for national development and progress.

Taliban had claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack, which killed at least 140 soldiers and wounded over 160 others. The defense minister and the army chief have resigned on Monday over the Balkh bloodbath.