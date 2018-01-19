Chinese new envoy called on Atmar: China encourages Pakistan to stand honestly with Afghanistan

AT News Report-KABUL: The friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China would encourage Pakistan to work honestly with Afghanistan in the fight against terror.

Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, Liu Jinsong during a meeting with the National Security Advisor, Haneef Atmar, has termed the trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan fruitful, adding his country will try best to encourage Pakistan to cooperate honestly with Afghanistan.

Beijing wants to have a meaningful friendship with Afghanistan and was looking for investment in different areas, the new Chinese envoy told Atmar.

The two sides stressed political, security and economic cooperation and discussed practical aspects of different projects, a statement from the National Security Council said.

Atmar said there was need for a joint strategy to eliminate the common enemy in the region, and asked the Chinese envoy to encourage Pakistan for a sincere fight against terrorism in this regard.

Beside multi-dimensional relations with China, Atmar added Afghanistan is interested to be part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

Regarding peace talks with the Taliban, Atmar said: “The Afghan government is ready to talk with the Taliban, but will destroy foreign terrorists how have evil goals against Afghanistan and the regional countries.”