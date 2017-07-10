Civil society activist shot dead in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A civil society activist was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Monday in capital city of the eastern Nangarhar province, an official said.

The Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place early this morning (Monday) at Kama Adda area of Jalalabad city.

He went on to say that the attackers were in motorcycles and opened fire to Haroon, the activist, after a verbally dispute.

Moreover, he informed of an investigation that has been conducted by police to bring the culprit to the book. The attackers fled the area after killing the activist.

Shukrullah, an inhabitant of village, said that Haroon (the killed activist) was a proactive member of civil society activist, which has been killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad. According to him, he had no personal enmity with any parties. The deceased was part of civic activities.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility by any militant outfits into the incident yet.