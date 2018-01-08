Civil society concerned over the process of election of IEC commissioner

AT-KABUL: The Civil Society Organization on Monday expressed deepest concern over the process of election of Independent Election Commission (IEC) commissioners and called it against law.

The society including Election and Transparency Watch Organization of Afghanistan (ETWA), Civil Society Development and Growth Organization, FRD, Training Human Rights Association, Transparent Election Foundation f Afghanistan (TEFA), Women and Children Legal Research Foundation, Afghanistan Peace House, Afghan Civil Society Election Network and Afghanistan Youth Social and Educational Organization by releasing an statement termed President Ghani decree against election law for reestablishment of former selection committee to select a new figure instead of fired head of IEC.

Statement said that president recently through new decree introduced a new figure as representative of civil societies in the selection committee, which is also against law election and a direct interference in the work of civil society organizations.

The civil societies are wondering for running free and fair election at the light of law, but breaching of law by the president is a disappointed matter, added statement.

Statement said that the IEC must prove its independency for running free and fair election as well as gaining peoples broken trust.

The IEC must operation away of any interference of government, insisted statement.

Civil societies believe that IEC must finalize the timeline of election and run the election in the right time, mentioned the statement.

Civil societies also recommended to the president to dissolve current ongoing process and act based on 16 article of election law, asked the government to seriously avoid of interference in the work of civil societies, urged parliament to respect IEC impartiality and stop interference in the election affairs.

Civil Societies also asked the government not to release decrees against constitution and all other approved laws, urged government to have sincere cooperation with IEC in running free, fair and nationwide election. Civil Societies also asked the Political architectures to take efforts for free and fair election in order to support national interest and democracy and get rid of current crisis.