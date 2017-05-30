Close aide to Hekmatyar gunned down in Pakistan

By Shamim Shahid-PESHAWAR: Haji Farid a leader of Hizbe Islami Afghanistan and close relative of Engineer Gulbadin Hekmatyar was shot dead by unknown persons in Taaj Abad near to Peshawar University in early hours of Tuesday.

Police officials informed that Haji Farid after offering Fajar (morning prays) in Najib Colony was came under attack of unknown assailants. The assailants riding on bikes showered bullets through AK 47 and succeeded in escape.

The eye witnesses informed that Haji Farid has lost has lost breath on the spot.

Haji Farid was counted amongst the leading figures of HIAG and was also father in law of Salah Ud Din, elder son of Engineer Gul Badin Hekmatyar. He was later on laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Police registered a case and started further investigations. So far no one claimed responsibility for killing of HIAG leader Haji Farid.

In recent days, Haji Farid become first ever leader of HIAG fell victim of terror. The HIAG in the light of reconciliation with Afghan government winded off almost its activities and shifted to inside Afghanistan. However a large number of its leaders and stalwarts are still residing in Peshawar and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.