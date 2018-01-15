Conflicting reactions over presidential decree on gatherings, demonstrations

AT-KABUL: Members of parliament reacted to President Ghani’s decree over the gatherings, strikes and demonstrations with conflicting responses.

The opposition of the decree called it against the constitution and democracy, while others said that some parties and groups misuse demonstrations to justify their activities.

“The president’s decree over demonstrations, strikes and other gatherings is rejected by most of the votes,” Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi, parliament speaker said.

The decree that was issued in September, said that demonstrations were not allowed in military installations, hospitals, schools, border points, embassies and crowded areas. Government officials were also banned from attending demonstrations.

“This decree is against the constitution and other laws. The soul of the decree opposes democracy,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of parliament.

She added that the civil society, justice ministry and the human rights commission rejected the decree.

Another lawmaker, Homaira Ayoubi who agrees with some changes in the decree, said that a number of groups and parties misuse the decree to pretend their activities are legal.

“We witnessed dangerous and deadly demonstrations in the past in Kabul city that left tens of people killed and injured,” she said.

Kabir Ranjbar, a lawyer said the decree would go to the senate and if passed in senate, the two houses’ joint commission would decide on.