Contract signed for Machalghoo power dam development

AT News Report-KABUL: Ministry of water and energy on Sunday signed the contract of the development of Paktia’s Machalghoo power dam with the Project Design Agency, while chief executive Abdullah Abdullah was present.

Minister of water and energy, Ali Ahmad Osmani, said that the project would complete within three years, which would irrigate thousands of agricultural lands and would produce electricity.

“The project will cost 22.9 million dollars,” Osmani said, asking for the local people’s cooperation.

In charges of the Project Design Agency, promised to complete the project on time and with the high quality.

Alexander Mantystskiy, Russian Federation Ambassador to Kabul, called the project as an example of Kabul-Moscow cooperation. He expressed hope that this cooperation could encourage more Russian companies and investors in Afghanistan.

Mohammadajan Mangal, a member of senate, thanked the government for fulfilling commitments regarding development programs in Paktia.

Abdullah said the Machalghoo dam was a dream of Paktia residents that “fortunately” was fulfilled.

He added that the Sato Kando road construction was over and was in people’s utility.