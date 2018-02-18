Counter-terrorism sweeps: 131 insurgents killed

AT-KABUL: At least 131 Taliban militants were killed and 36 others heavily wounded in counterterrorism military raids across Afghanistan in the past day.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said on Sunday that Afghan army staged joint military operations with the Afghan police and national directorate of security to sweep militants from different parts of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Kunar, Ghazni, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Nimroz and Helmand provinces and as a result, 131 insurgents including 11 Daesh fighters were killed and 36 others were injured. Also, as many as 22 militants were seized and handed over to judiciary for further investigations. The raids were supported by air strikes.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 56 Taliban fighters were killed, six wounded and 20 narcotics factories, one mine maker factory and two Taliban stronghold were destroyed in Marja, Nawah, Musa Qala and Kajaki districts of Helmand province, 180 mines, 70 rifles of different weapons and 1125kg narcotics belonged to the enemy also destroyed in the mentioned districts, 19 rebels were killed and 23 others wounded in Balablok district of Farah, 17 insurgents were killed, two vehicle and six motorbike destroyed in Maiwand district of Kandahar, 11 Daesh fighters were killed and two ammunition cache destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar, 13 terroirst were killed and five vehicles destroyed in Chenarto district of Uruzgan and Arghandab district of Zabul.

Similar, four insurgents were killed and some ammunition destroyed in Zurmat district of Paktia, four Taliban fighters were killed and two other injured in Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak, four Taliban fighters were killed and 22 suspects arrested in Shindand district of Herat, three insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in Andar district of Ghazni and two terrorist killed in Kohistanat district of Faryab province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, 25 Special Forces operations conducted in 15 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 102 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 29 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.