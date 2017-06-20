Court Judge killed in Jalalabad

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A judge of appealing court was lost dead and his two brothers sustained injuries on Tuesday in a bomb attack occurred in Jalalabad, capital-city of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesperson for the provincial governor has been quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News as saying, the bomb explosion was occurred at around 9:00am in the Shisham Bagh area of Jalalabad.

The Shisham Bagh area is closed to governor house and tomb of Khan Abdul Ghafar khan, also known as Bacha Khan.

Khogyani said the unpleasant event happened when a bomb sticky to the car of the judge, Sher Rehman was exploded which took his life and three others wounded, composed of his two brothers.

Moreover, Inamullah Miakhel, spokesperson for the local hospital also confirmed receiving two wounded men.

He said the condition of both the wounded men is out of danger.

An eyewitness, Waseemullah, quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News as saying, the vehicle was heavily damaged and he saw four casualties at the spot of explosion.

However, till the moment, responsibility for the blast has not claimed by any terror group or individual.