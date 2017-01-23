Custom officials arrest man in money-laundering case

AT-KABUL: A man accused of transferring illegal money was detained by custom officials of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

In a press statement issued here, the MoF said that the accused man skillfully wanted to transfer 23,000 Swiss francs, 238,700 USD, 141,500 Indian Rupee and 95,910 Euro from New Delhi to Kabul. The main was arrested according to Article VII of the Law on Combating Money laundering.

The obtained money by customs officials of Ministry of Finance was handed over to Da Afghanistan Bank and the case is under investigation by relevant judicial body, the statement added.

The High Authorities of Ministry of Finance pursued special plans and measures to prevent trafficking of money illegally into and out of the country that have had better and positive impacts, the statement underlined.