Daesh abduct 12 Imams in Darzab

AT monitoring Desk-KABUL: Daesh or Islamic State (IS) militants abducted a dozen of prayer leaders in two days in Darzab district of northern Jawzjan province, local officials said on Thursday.

Governor Mualvi Lotfullah Azizi told Pajhwok Afghan News that the militant group collected the 12 imams in two days in Darzab district.

“Training these imams in salafism maybe the only reason Daesh kidnapped them so people obey their orders through these imams,” he said.

He said Daesh was spreading fear among people to achieve its goals. Just about a month ago, Daesh beheaded an imam for writing amulets in Sardara village of Darzab district.

When asked when operation against the rebel group would be launched in Darzab and Qush Tepa districts, the governor said efforts were on in this regard and aircrafts were preparing an aerial map of areas where Daesh rebels were active.

Residents of Darzab and Qush Tepa districts said Daesh had imposed new Islamic laws on them.

A man from Shir Baig village of Qush Tepa district, who wished to go unnamed, said Daesh militants were teaching prayer leaders new rules.

Salam, a resident of Darzab district, said Daesh militants’ movements had decreased in their area and aircrafts had also recently started circling around.

Calling them a great threat to people’s safety, the resident said the rebels used to go into hiding in case of operation against them.

“The situation would turn bad if the government does not take action against this group on time,” he added.

The group was getting empowered with each passing day and could create serious problems for people and the government, he said.

On the other hand, Col. Abdul Hafiz Khashi, provincial deputy police chief, said Daesh had killed their own two fighters in Darzab district.

He said the two men were killed after people complained they were involved in armed robberies in the district.