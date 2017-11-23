Daesh beheaded its 15 fighters in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Daesh fighters have beheaded their 15 fellow militants in eastern Nangarhar province of the country where the group has its strong presence than other parts of the country.

At least 15 fighters of the group were yesterday beheaded in Surkhab bazaar of Achin district yesterday afternoon in front of the villagers, Nangarhar governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyanai told Afghanistan Times.

The main reason behind the beheadings was internal rifts among the fighters of the group, who has been rapidly losing ground in face of continued Afghan and foreign forces ground operations and air strikes.

Once present at least in ten districts of the province now the group has been pushed back to the remote mountains of the province with its fighters’ number decreased from thousands to only hundreds according to the ministry of defense.