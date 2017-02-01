Daesh commander killed in Nangarhar airstrike

AT-KABUL: In an airstrike carried out by foreign, a senior leader of Daesh terrorist group, Shahid Umer was killed on Wednesday in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said.

Provincial governor’s spokesperson, Attaullah Khogyani said, “Shahid Umer was commanding a group of 40 Daesh loyalists in Nangarhar province.”

He added that the drone strike was conducted on Wednesday morning in the troubled Achin district.

Moreover, citing preliminary reports, Khogyani said that “Shahid Umer had probably entered Afghanistan from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.”

However, the sources from Daesh have not commented into the matter so far.

Nangarhar was a relatively peaceful area among the provinces in eastern Afghanistan but recently different militant groups have increased their terrorist activities in some remote districts of the province.

Similarly, the loyalists of Daesh terrorist group have been attempting to expand foothold in Achin, including other remote districts of the province and still plotting destructive activities.

However, the Afghan National Army and the US forces are regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations, including drone strikes against the loyalists of the terror group Daesh in restive parts of Nangarhar. Proper coordination between the Afghan National Army and US forces is key to success against all terror groups.