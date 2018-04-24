Daesh commander killed in Kunar

AT-KABUL: In the wake of clearing operation, the Afghan security forces have killed a key commander of notorious Daesh terrorist group in Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province, a police official said on Tuesday. The anti-militant operation was launched in Saidor village of the district, the Provincial Police Spokesman, Farid Dehqan said, adding the operation was conducted late Monday night. “Daesh key commander, Qair Zahid, alias as Perai was killed in the operation,” he added, saying his death body has been remained on the battleground. Moreover, some weapons and ammunitions belonging to the terrorist group were also confiscated. According to him, the security forces received no casualty in the operation. However, the extremist group has yet to comment over killing of the group’s commander.