Daesh fighting in full swing: 33 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan and U.S. forces carried out overnight raids and drone strikes against militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh militants, in which 33 Daesh militants were killed in eastern Nangarhar province, security official said. One policeman was also killed in the operation.These raids were carried out in several areas such as Kot, Achine and Haska Mena districts of the province, local officials said.

Police Chief Brig. Gen. Syed Gul Aqa Rohani told Pajhwok Afghan News that militants attacked local police check-post in Khaksar locality at around 3:00am Thursday night.”

He added security forces repelled Daesh militants attack on check-post, sustaining huge casualties to the militants.

However, a police source who wish to remain anonymous said that five policemen were killed and many others wounded in the raids.

“Over 20 insurgents have been killed in overnight raids, conducted by Afghan and US forces,” source quoted him, as saying.

The overnight offensives were conducted after the Daesh loyalists conducted attack on police check-post in Khaksar area.

In another raid, 21 militants loyal to the Daesh terrorist outfit were killed and six other received injuries. Maj SherAqaFaqeri, spokesman of 201stSelab Military Corps confirmed the news and said no civilians were received casualties in the attack.

Security forces killing Daesh militant on daily bases. However, Daesh insurgents group has not commented into the matter so far. Daesh will never welcome in Afghanistan because there is a big ideology differences. Even Taliban announced war against the group.

As Daesh is making all-out efforts to gain a stronghold in Afghanistan, the Taliban group declared full-scale war against the group. Taliban said that its fighters are committed and ready to eliminate Daesh from Afghanistan.

However, both Taliban, Daesh and other militant outfits are the enemy of Afghans and the Afghan security forces would carry out operation against them.

In the past, the Ministry of Defense said that “all those who are fighting in Afghanistan and killing innocent people are our enemies”.