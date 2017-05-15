Daesh hideouts destroyed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least three hideouts of the so-called Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group have been destroyed in an airstrike carried out in eastern Nangarhar province, security official said.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in a statement, said that the airstrike has resulted into killing of at least four fighters, loyal to the Daesh terrorists.

The statement added that the successful airstrike was conducted in surrounding area of Achin district of the province.

As usual, the Afghan air force and the US forces in Afghanistan are launching regular airstrikes against terrorist groups in the country. Nangarhar is one among the volatile provinces where Daesh militants have strongholds in its eastern districts. The militant outfits have increased their terrorist and destructive activities in the province during the recent years. The Afghan security forces and US troops have launched fresh offensives against the insurgent groups to curb militancy in the province. Recently, the US forces have dropped the world’s largest bomb, GBU-43, which is also known as ‘mother of all bombs’ on the caves of IS terrorist group, resulting into killing of several militants, including the top leadership of the group.